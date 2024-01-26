Left Menu

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-01-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 13:04 IST
Woman burnt to death by son in Kerala
A woman was burnt to death allegedly by her elder son in their house near Vellarada in this southern Kerala district on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred in the wee hours, police said.

The police were informed by the victim's younger son who found his mother's charred body when he went to give her food in the morning, an officer of Vellarada police station said.

Police said that the elder son was in custody and his statement was being recorded.

''His arrest would be recorded thereafter. Further details would be available only after the inquest proceedings get over,'' the officer said.

