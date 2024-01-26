CM Mohan Yadav congratulates Padma awardees from Madhya Pradesh

Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday congratulated four noted personalities who have been conferred the prestigious Padma Shri awards for their contribution in the fields of art, education and literature, and sports.Yadav said, Bhagwati Lal Rajpurohit, Om Prakash Sharma, Satyendra Singh Lohia and Kaluram Bamania have excelled in their respective fields and raised the pride of the state. The countrys highest civilian awards were announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs on the eve of the 75th Republic Day celebrations, on Thursday.

Mohan Yadav Image Credit: Wikipedia
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday congratulated four noted personalities who have been conferred the prestigious Padma Shri awards for their contribution in the fields of art, education and literature, and sports.

Yadav said, “Bhagwati Lal Rajpurohit, Om Prakash Sharma, Satyendra Singh Lohia and Kaluram Bamania have excelled in their respective fields and raised the pride of the state.” The country’s highest civilian awards were announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs on the eve of the 75th Republic Day celebrations, on Thursday. The President has approved the conferment of 132 Padma Awards including five Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri Awards.

Bhagwati Lal Rajpurohit, who hails from Ujjain, has been conferred the Padma Shri in the Literature and Education category for writing plays and books based on 'Malwi' culture and literature. Om Prakash Sharma, also from Ujjain, has been awarded the honour in the Art category for promoting traditional ‘Maach’ folk songs by linking them with plays.

Kaluram Bamania of Dewas has been awarded Padma Shri for promoting Kabir Gayan in the Art category, while Satyendra Lohia of Bhind district, a divyang swimmer, was awarded in the Sports category for excellence in the field of water sports, Yadav said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

