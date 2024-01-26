Turkey tells Britain immediate full ceasefire needed in Gaza - source
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told British counterpart David Cameron during a meeting in Istanbul on Friday that an immediate ceasefire was needed in Gaza, a Turkish diplomatic source said.
The source said the two ministers met for some 90 minutes, followed by inter-delegation talks, and discussed the war in Gaza, bilateral ties, and Turkey's ratification of Sweden's NATO membership bid.
Fidan told Cameron that a full and immediate ceasefire and a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is needed in Gaza for lasting peace, the source added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Israeli military says it found traces of hostages in an underground tunnel in Gaza
The top UN court is set to hear South Africa's allegation of Israeli genocide in Gaza
Trump says he knows his VP pick, conditions NATO commitment on European treatment
UPDATE 3-Trump says he knows his VP pick, conditions NATO commitment on European treatment
Japan's Fujitsu faces questioning over British Post Office scandal