Odd News Roundup: Not happily ever after? Cyprus police probe 133 'fake' weddings
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 10:28 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Not happily ever after? Cyprus police probe 133 'fake' weddings
Law enforcement agencies in Cyprus, Latvia, and Portugal have made 15 arrests involving dozens of alleged marriages of convenience on the eastern Mediterranean island, police in Cyprus said on Wednesday. The operation by EU enforcement agency Europol headed by Cyprus police arrested 13 people in Cyprus on Jan. 29, and two arrests in Portugal and Latvia on the same day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cyprus
- Portugal
- Latvia
- Europol
- Mediterranean
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amid drought, water curbs in Portugal's Algarve, Spain's Catalonia
Ukraine envoy praises Cyprus support for sanctions on Russia
Soccer-Away fans face match ban in Cyprus after violence
Cyprus rescues 60 Syrian migrants from boat, children found unconscious
Cyprus rescues 60 Syrian migrants stuck on a boat for 6 days. Several are hospitalised