Odd News Roundup: Not happily ever after? Cyprus police probe 133 'fake' weddings

Not happily ever after? Cyprus police probe 133 'fake' weddings

Law enforcement agencies in Cyprus, Latvia, and Portugal have made 15 arrests involving dozens of alleged marriages of convenience on the eastern Mediterranean island, police in Cyprus said on Wednesday. The operation by EU enforcement agency Europol headed by Cyprus police arrested 13 people in Cyprus on Jan. 29, and two arrests in Portugal and Latvia on the same day.

