Andhra Pradesh Police seize cash, gold and silver worth Rs 4.47 cr during vehicle checks

The Andhra Pradesh police on Friday seized unaccounted cash, gold and silver worth Rs 4.47 crore on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway here while checking vehicles in the run-up to the elections, said an official.

Police seized Rs 1.84 crore cash, 4.4 kg gold worth Rs 2.59 crore and 5 kg silver worth Rs 3.7 lakh from a private travel bus on National Highway 44 in Veldurthi at Amakathadu toll plaza near here this morning.

''On searching a private travel bus, four suspicious persons were present. When they were enquired, we found money, gold and silver in bags and jackets without proper documents,'' Pathikonda sub-divisional police officer P Srinivasa Reddy told PTI.

Reddy said that the police will submit a report to Vijayawada-based Income Tax officials for further action.

On Thursday, Tirupati district police seized Rs 5.12 crore cash in Guduru.

In the last two days, Andhra Pradesh police have seized cash, gold and silver worth Rs 9.6 crore as assembly and parliamentary elections are nearing.

