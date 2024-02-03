QUOTES-Reactions to US air strikes in Syria, Iraq

Following are reactions by leaders and other officials to U.S. retaliatory strikes on Friday in Iraq and Syria, after a deadly attack in Jordan last weekend that killed three U.S. troops and injured some 40 others. REPUBLICAN SENATOR ROGER WICKER, RANKING MEMBER ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE

"These military strikes are welcome, but come far too late for the three brave Americans who died and the nearly 50 wounded. Iran and its proxies have tried to kill American soldiers and sink our warships 165 times while the Biden administration congratulates itself for doing the bare minimum. Instead of giving the Ayatollah the bloody nose that he deserves, we continue to give him a slap on the wrist." YAHYA RASOOL, IRAQI MILITARY SPOKESMAN

"These airstrikes constitute a violation of Iraqi sovereignty, undermine the efforts of the Iraqi government, and pose a threat that could lead Iraq and the region into dire consequences. The outcomes will have severe implications on the security and stability in Iraq and the surrounding region."

