Bomb explodes outside ministry in Athens, no injuries

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 03-02-2024 12:48 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 12:45 IST
An explosive device went off outside Greece's labour ministry in central Athens early on Saturday but caused no injuries, Greek police said.

A Greek newspaper received a phone call that a bomb had been planted at the ministry and had informed the police who cordoned off the area before the explosion which caused damage to the building and broken windows, police said.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

