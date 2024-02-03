Left Menu

China's chip maker YMTC says its tech is not for military use after addition to Pentagon list

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 03-02-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 13:21 IST
China's top memory chip maker YMTC said on Saturday its technology is not for military use after it was added to a Pentagon list of entities assisting China's military.

In the statement sent to Reuters, YMTC said, "We have not supplied, or been directed by any entity, to supply our technology for military use."

