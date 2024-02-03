UK calls US a 'steadfast' ally after US strikes in Iraq and Syria

Britain called the U.S. its "steadfast" ally on Saturday and said it supports Washington's right to respond to attacks, after the U.S. military launched airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-linked targets.

"The UK and US are steadfast allies. We wouldn’t comment on their operations, but we support their right to respond to attacks," a British government spokesperson said in a statement. "We have long condemned Iran’s destabilising activity throughout the region, including its political, financial and military support to a number of militant groups."

The strikes on Friday, which hit over 85 targets linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) and the militias it backs, followed last weekend's drone attack in northeastern Jordan that killed three U.S. soldiers. The U.S. and Britain last month launched coordinated strikes across Yemen against Iran-backed Houthi forces who have been attacking shipping in the Red Sea in what they describe as acts of solidarity with the Palestinians against Israel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)