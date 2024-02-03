Left Menu

US airstrikes in Iraq killed 16 including civilians -Iraqi PM's office

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 03-02-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 15:24 IST
Sixteen people were killed, among them civilians, and 25 injured in overnight U.S. airstrikes on pro-Iran targets in Iraq, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's office said on Saturday.

In a statement, it condemned the strikes as a "new aggression against Iraq's sovereignty" and denied that they were coordinated by the Baghdad government beforehand with Washington, calling such assertions "lies".

The presence of the U.S.-led military coalition in the region "has become a reason for threatening security and stability in Iraq and a justification for involving Iraq in regional and international conflicts", the statement added.

