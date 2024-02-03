Gurugram Police rescues kidnapped youth, 3 arrested

The Gurugram Police on Friday night rescued a youth from the clutches of three kidnappers and arrested the accused from Sonepat within hours of the kidnapping incident, they said.

They had allegedly kidnapped the youth for not returning Rs 8.5 lakh out of the Rs 15 lakh which the youth had allegedly taken in the name of getting one of the accused a government job.

Police have seized one licensed revolver, three cartridges and four mobiles from their possession, they added.

According to police, a woman complained to police on Thursday that her son Manoj was kidnapped by three people from an area around M3M Residential society near the Naurangpur village and taken to Sonepat.

A team led by Sub-inspector Lalit Kumar, in-charge of the crime unit, Manesar and another team led by Inspector Ajay Kumar, SHO of the Kherki Daula police station were formed.

Both the teams reached Sonepat and rescued Manoj by arresting the three accused. The arrested accused were identified as Sandeep alias Kala (42), resident of village Sanpera, Mohit (28), resident of village Dheeran and Kunal Kumar (23), resident of village Hasanyarpur Tihar Kalan in the Sonepat district, said police.

''During interrogation, the accused revealed that the victim Manoj had taken Rs 15 lakh in the name of providing a job to accused Sandeep's nephew. When he could not return the money, the accused took away Manoj's Hyundai car. Even after this, Rs 8.5 lakh remained outstanding,'' said Varun Dahiya, ACP crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)