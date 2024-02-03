Left Menu

Turkey detains 34 with suspected Islamic State ties, minister says

All suspects captured in "Operation-Cage 35" are foreign nationals wanted under an Interpol red notice which requests their arrest, Yerlikaya said, adding that police also seized several unlicensed pistols. Turkish authorities have ramped up operations against Islamic State after two IS gunmen killed a person in an Istanbul church last week during Sunday service.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 03-02-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 18:11 IST
Turkey detains 34 with suspected Islamic State ties, minister says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish authorities on Saturday detained 34 people suspected of ties to Islamic State in a wide-ranging operation against the militant group, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on social media platform X. All suspects captured in "Operation-Cage 35" are foreign nationals wanted under an Interpol red notice which requests their arrest, Yerlikaya said, adding that police also seized several unlicensed pistols.

Turkish authorities have ramped up operations against Islamic State after two IS gunmen killed a person in an Istanbul church last week during Sunday service. Police have arrested 25 suspects, including two gunmen, in connection with the shooting, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024