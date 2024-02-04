Left Menu

MP: Man kills 5-year-old nephew, injures sister-in-law for denying him tobacco

PTI | Shahdol | Updated: 04-02-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 15:15 IST
MP: Man kills 5-year-old nephew, injures sister-in-law for denying him tobacco
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly hacked his five-year-old nephew to death with an axe and injured his sister-in-law after she did not give him tobacco at their home in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district, police said on Sunday. The police have arrested the accused, Ramla Kol (30), for the incident that occurred in Barkachh village under Beohari police station limits on Saturday night, an official said.

Kol had asked for tobacco from Sukkhi Bai (35), his elder brother’s wife, but she denied his request saying she did not have the substance at home, Beohari police station in-charge Mohan Padwar said.

Angered by this, the accused broke into the woman’s house around 11 pm, attacked the woman and her son with an axe while they were asleep, and fled from the spot, he said.

The boy was killed in the attack, while the woman sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment, the official said.

The accused has been arrested under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India
4
"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting Pak during polls

"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024