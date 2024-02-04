Left Menu

Assam: Two US tourists fined for taking part in religious activities

PTI | Tezpur | Updated: 04-02-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 16:26 IST
Two US citizens were fined for allegedly taking part in religious activities in Sonitpur district of Assam while visiting India on a tourist visa, officials said on Sunday.

According to Sonitpur Additional Superintendent of Police Madhurima Das, the two US citizens took part in a religious meeting on February 1 at Baptist Christian Mission Hospital here.

''The police detained them after getting information. We conducted a probe and found them involved in the religious gathering,'' she said.

A fine of USD 500 (around Rs 41,500) was imposed on each of them and they were allowed to go, she added.

The two persons have been identified as Jon Matthew Boone and Michael James Flinchum, the police officer said.

