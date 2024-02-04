Left Menu

Delhi L-G writes to CM over 'pathetic' state of city govt-run hospitals; Kejriwal responds

Updated: 04-02-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 16:51 IST
Delhi L-G writes to CM over 'pathetic' state of city govt-run hospitals; Kejriwal responds
Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, expressing his ''deep concern'' over the ''pathetic state'' of hospitals under the city government.

In his letter dated February 3, Saxena also made references to media reports.

On Sunday, Kejriwal wrote to Saxena to acknowledge the receipt of the letter.

In his letter, Kejriwal sought Delhi's health and finance secretaries be replaced at the earliest, saying the ''insubordination and refusal'' by these two bureaucrats to obey their ministers' orders ''has brought Delhi's health system to this state''.

Saxena said in his letter, ''I am writing to express my deep disappointment and concern with regards to the pathetic state of hospitals under the Health department of the GNCTD (Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi).'' ''Even as tall claims to the contrary have been made consistently by you and your ministers, recent media reports highlighting the scathing observations made by the Hon'ble Delhi High Court on the dismal state of affairs in Delhi's government hospitals have brought to the fore a rot that seems to have become deep rooted,'' Saxena said.

The national capital ''deserves a world-class healthcare system that prioritises the well-being of its citizens and not one plagued by systemic dysfunction and neglect, as the case is now'', Saxena added.

He also made references to media reports in connection with court cases related to Delhi government-run hospitals.

''These issues are not merely administrative oversights; these are direct violations of the fundamental duties of the government, as indeed the fundamental right to health, and cast a long shadow of disrepute on the nation's capital,'' Saxena said in the letter.

He also sought a ''factual report'' at the earliest on the state of health infrastructure in major Delhi government hospitals.

In line with ''my constitutional obligations, as I have done in the past, when I flagged various issues of misgovernance and abrogation of your constitutional duties, I once again urge you to take immediate and decisive actions to address these critical concerns'', Saxena said.

The Lt Governor further said that ''your government had inherited a fairly robust health infrastructure'', which is ''enormously supplemented'' by the health institutions run by the Centre in Delhi.

''At the same time, there are ample funds available at your disposal, as indeed the best medical manpower in the city. Such a situation leaves little scope or space of inaction and failures and finding alibis thereto,'' Saxena said.

The court observations present a ''unique opportunity for introspection and positive change'', Saxena said and added, ''We cannot afford to let this moment pass.'' ''In light of the above, I reiterate my request for a constructive and time-bound response that involves concrete steps to address the serious situation at hand. I would appreciate (it) if a factual report on the state of health infrastructure in major Delhi government hospitals is sent to me at the earliest,'' Saxena said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

