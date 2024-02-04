Left Menu

55 Myanmar nationals among 385 held in Mizoram for smuggling drugs in 2023: Police

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 04-02-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 18:36 IST
55 Myanmar nationals among 385 held in Mizoram for smuggling drugs in 2023: Police
At least 55 Myanmar nationals were arrested in Mizoram in connection with cases of drug smuggling last year, police said on Sunday.

A total of 273 police cases were registered in connection with illegal trade of drugs, they said.

"About 385 people were arrested for smuggling drugs, of which 55 hailed from Myanmar," a police officer said.

The Mizoram Police seized smuggled drugs worth Rs 49 crore in 2023, he said, including heroin (68.5 kg), methamphetamine tablets (154 kg) and ganja (112.9 kg).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

