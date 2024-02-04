US says it will make additional strikes against Iran-backed groups

The United States intends to make additional strikes against Iran-backed groups in the Middle East, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told NBC News on Sunday.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby separately told "Fox News Sunday" that Friday night's U.S. strikes against Iran-backed groups were just the "first round" of action and more action will follow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)