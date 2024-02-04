SDPI holds protest over Gyanvapi issue in Thane district
Activists of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Sunday staged a silent protest in Thane district over the Gyanvapi issue.
Police detained local leaders of SDPI for the violation of the prohibitory orders banning gatherings as activists carrying flags and banners marched on the main streets in Mumbra township. A police official said notices have been issued to the leaders.
SDPI is the political wing of the proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI).
The protest was held against the Varanasi district court's recent order to grant the family of a priest the right to worship Hindu deities in the Gyanvapi mosque cellar.
The Archaeological Survey of India has surveyed the Gyanvapi mosque complex adjoining the Kashi Vishwanath temple.
