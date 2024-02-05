Left Menu

At least 10 police personnel killed in attack on police station in Pakistan - police

At least 10 police personnel were killed and six more injured in a militant attack on a police station in northwest Pakistan on Monday, police said. Pakistan has seen a resurgence of attacks by Islamist militants, especially those targeting security personnel, since 2022, when a ceasefire between the Pakistani Taliban and the government broke down.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 09:41 IST
At least 10 police personnel killed in attack on police station in Pakistan - police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least 10 police personnel were killed and six more injured in a militant attack on a police station in northwest Pakistan on Monday, police said.

Pakistan has seen a resurgence of attacks by Islamist militants, especially those targeting security personnel, since 2022, when a ceasefire between the Pakistani Taliban and the government broke down. Monday's attack occurred at 3 a.m. local time (2200 GMT) when militants first targeted constables using snipers and then entered the police station, police officers in Pakistan's Draban region said.

"After entering the building of the police station, the terrorists used hand grenades which caused more casualties to the police," said Malik Anees ul Hassan, the deputy superintendent of police in Draban. At least 23 soldiers were similarly

killed in December when a six-man suicide squad drove an explosive-laden truck into a military camp, set up in a police station complex, in northwest Pakistan.

Violence has also escalated in the last few days in Pakistan as the South Asian nation approaches its national elections later this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Iraq bans 8 local banks from US dollar transactions

Iraq bans 8 local banks from US dollar transactions

 Iraq
4
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024