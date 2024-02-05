Left Menu

Updated: 05-02-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 12:51 IST
5 girls from 2 families in Navi Mumbai go missing; cops launch search5 minor girls go missing
  India

Five minor girls from two different families in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra have gone missing, police said on Monday.

The police have launched a search for the girls, who went missing from the Lucky Complex in Taloja area on Saturday, they said.

Two sisters, aged 14 and 16, left for school on Saturday morning and did not return home, an official from Taloja police station said.

In another incident, three siblings, aged 5, 7 and 14, went missing from their house in Taloja, he said.

Based on a complaint, the police on Sunday registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 363 (kidnapping) and efforts were on to trace the girls, the official said.

