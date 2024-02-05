Left Menu

Goat smuggler arrested after encounter with police in UP's Kaushambi

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 05-02-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 16:39 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A goat smuggler allegedly involved in the killing of a constable here was arrested after an encounter with the police in the wee hours of Monday while five others managed to escape, officials said.

The arrested man was hit by a bullet on the leg during the encounter, they said.

On January 29, a police constable was seriously injured when some men fleeing after a theft hit him with a car. He died during treatment in a hospital.

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said that on January 29, police were checking vehicles at Patel intersection after receiving information about the theft of goats from Bajaha village of Sarai Akil area.

Constable Avneesh Dubey, who was checking vehicles, was hit by a car coming at a high speed due to which he was seriously injured and died during treatment, Srivastava said.

The SP said that police received information on Monday that those involved in the January 29 incident are planning some activity in the Sarai Akil police station area.

Sarai Akil police and Special Operation Group (SOG) near Nanda Ka Purwa village were deployed to check vehicles, the SP said.

Some men on two bikes were seen coming towards the police, the officer said.

When cops signalled them to stop, they sped away on their bikes and the police team chased them, he said.

Later, the accused fired at the police team and when the cops retaliated, a man was shot in his right leg and arrested, he said.

A .32 bore pistol, three cartridges and a bike have been recovered from his possession, the SP said.

He added that police are making efforts to arrest the others involved in the incident.

