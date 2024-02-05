Vietnam, China coastguard conduct joint patrols in Gulf of Tonkin
Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 05-02-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 16:45 IST
- Country:
- Vietnam
Coastguard forces of Vietnam and China on Monday conducted joint patrols in the Gulf of Tonkin, Vietnamese state media reported.
The patrols off Vietnam's northern province of Quang Ninh and China's Guangxi autonomous region are aimed at boosting cooperation and law enforcement, reported Vietnam News Agency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vietnamese
- Guangxi
- Vietnam News Agency
- China
- Quang Ninh
- Vietnam
Advertisement