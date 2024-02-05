Priest beaten to death in Rajasthan's Nagaur
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-02-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 18:53 IST
- Country:
- India
A priest was allegedly beaten to death with a stick at an ashram in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said Monday.
Padukalan SHO Manvendra Singh said that Chhotupuri (53), a priest at Raghurgiri temple, was killed by a person from the village on Sunday night.
A case has been registered against the accused Ramprasad under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and he has been taken into custody, he said.
The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem, the SHO said, adding that a probe is on in the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chhotupuri
- section 302
- Manvendra Singh
- ashram
- Ramprasad
- Rajasthan's Nagaur
- Padukalan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK: Prayers, celebrations organised at Brahmrishi Mission Ashram ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha'
Delhi HC directs inspection of absconding spiritual preacher Virender Dev Dixit's ashram
Rajasthan Cong leader Manvendra Singh shifted to Gurugram hospital for further treatment
Rajasthan Congress leader Manvendra Singh and his son injured in road accident; wife dies
Last rites of Manvendra Singh's wife Chitra Singh performed in Jodhpur