Swedish prosecutor plans Nord Stream decision this week

The prosecutor leading Sweden's probe into the Nord Stream gas pipeline blasts in the Baltic Sea in 2022 plans to announce a decision this week on whether to drop the case, press charges or request that someone is detained, his office said on Monday.

The pipelines transporting Russian gas to Germany were ruptured by a series of explosions in Swedish and Danish economic zones. Sweden shortly after the incident said its investigation in the Swedish economic zone found traces of explosives on site, showing that sabotage had taken place. It has not publicly identified any suspects.

Danish police, who are conducting their own investigation, declined to comment on Monday.

