Kerala HC rejects plea for CBI probe into killing of Dr Vandana Das

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking a CBI probe into the brutal killing of Dr Vandana Das by a patient at a taluk hospital in Kollam district in May last year.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas rejected the plea moved by the doctor's father alleging that the police, ''in a haste to wash their hands clean'', had fabricated the First information Statement.

The detailed judgement of the court giving reasons for dismissing the petition is awaited.

The doctor's father -- K G Mohandas -- in his plea had alleged that the Kottarakkara police in a haste to wash their hands clean had fabricated the First information Statement allegedly given by the friend of the deceased which was obtained intercepting him midway to the hospital, while taking her for treatment.

The petition had also said that the police in order to ''hide their security lapses'' has been investigating the crime in a very ''lackadaisical and apathetic approach.'' Dr Das was killed by a patient -- G Sandeep, a school teacher by profession -- at a taluk hospital in Kollam district in May last year.

She was a native of Kaduthuruthy area of Kottayam district and the only child of her parents.

Dr Das was a house surgeon at Azeezia Medical College Hospital and was working at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital as part of her training.

Sandeep, who was brought there by the police for medical treatment during the wee hours of May 10, went on a sudden attacking spree using a pair of surgical scissors kept in the room where his leg injury was being dressed.

He had initially attacked the police officers and a private person who had accompanied him to the hospital and then turned on the young doctor who could not escape to safety.

She was stabbed several times and later succumbed to injuries in a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram where she was rushed following the attack.

