J-K: Pulwama DC directed to stop mining activity in 2 blocks of Rambiara stream

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-02-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 14:45 IST
J-K: Pulwama DC directed to stop mining activity in 2 blocks of Rambiara stream
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (PCC) has directed the deputy commissioner of Pulwama to stop contractors from carrying out mining activity in two blocks of Rambiara stream for violating the guidelines set by it while granting the consent for mining to them, officials on Tuesday said.

In separate orders issued the other day, the PCC also directed the contractors -- M/S Khursheed Ahmad and M/S Umnesh Kumar Sharma -- to cease the operation of the mining activity forthwith, they said.

The officials said that the deputy commissioner of Pulwama has been directed to ensure the mining activity is stopped immediately.

The PPC, in its orders, said the contractors had violated the rules of the environmental clearance by using heavy machinery for the operation of mining activities in their allotted blocks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

