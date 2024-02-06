Kremlin: West not sharing Nord Stream investigation details
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Moscow has repeatedly asked for details of the Western investigation into the blasts at the undersea Nord Stream gas pipeline, but that nothing had been shared.
He was commenting the plans of the prosecutor leading Sweden's probe into the gas pipeline blasts to announce a decision this week on whether to drop the case, press charges or request that someone is detained.
Peskov also called the 2022 explosions at the pipeline a "sabotage against critical international infrastructure".
