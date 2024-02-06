Nitin Gadkari approves Rs. 1014 crore for construction of NH-913 in Arunachal Pradesh

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari has approved Rs. 1014.59 crore for the construction of the Kharsang-Miao-Vijaynagar – Gandhigram section of NH-913 (Frontier Highway) in Arunachal Pradesh.

In a social media post, Shri Gadkari said that this transformative 61.55 km road, developed on EPC mode, promises enhanced connectivity to border areas, fostering socio-economic development. He said crucially, the Frontier Highway aims to curb migration, encouraging reverse migration towards Arunachal Pradesh’s border regions.

The Union Minister said furthermore, it facilitates the essential road infrastructure needed for connecting significant river basins, catalyzing the development of numerous hydropower projects and promoting tourism in the pristine, sparely populated Upper Arunachal region.

(With Inputs from PIB)