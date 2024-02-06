Left Menu

Canada imposes sanctions on top Hamas, Islamic Jihad officials

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 06-02-2024 22:28 IST
Canada imposes sanctions on top Hamas, Islamic Jihad officials
  • Canada

Canada on Tuesday imposed sanctions on top Hamas officials including Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif over the Palestinian Islamist group's attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

Canada's sanctions target 11 individuals, also including Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders, for the attack and "the threat that Hamas and its affiliates pose to regional security," the Canadian foreign ministry said in a statement.

