120 kg ganja seized, two held

The central crime branch (CCB) police here have arrested two persons from Kerala and seized 120 kg of ganja which was being transported from Odisha to Mangaluru and Kerala. The arrested have been identified as M S Anoop (28) from Wayanad and K V Lathif (36) from Kannur, police sources said. Acting on a tip-off, a team led by CCB inspector Shyam Sunder raided a place at Pilikur in Talapady on the Karnataka-Kerala border on Tuesday and arrested the two, sources said.

The value of the seized ganja is Rs 28 lakh. Three mobile phones, Rs 4,020 in cash and a jeep have also been seized. The total value of the seized goods is Rs 35,14,520.

The accused were planning to sell the ganja in Kerala and Karnataka. They used to smuggle ganja from Odisha via Andhra Pradesh and Bengaluru, sources said.

A case has been registered at the CEN police station here. The accused were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

