CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates SBI branch in Vidhan Bhawan

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-02-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 13:23 IST
CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates SBI branch in Vidhan Bhawan
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated a branch of State Bank of India on the Vidhan Bhawan premises here.

The chief minister interacted with the staff and inquired about the operations and services offered, according to an official statement.

The bank provided comprehensive updates on the ongoing initiatives within the One District One Product (ODOP) programme across the state, the statement said.

UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and besides bank officials were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

