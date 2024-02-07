Ukraine's Zelenskiy says two people killed in Kyiv in Russia's missile attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said two people had been killed in the capital Kyiv on Wednesday in a Russian missile attack.

"In Kyiv, more than 10 people were injured. As of now, we know of about two dead. There may be more people under the rubble," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app.

