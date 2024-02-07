Kremlin says goals of Russia's 'special military operation' in Ukraine remain unchanged
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-02-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 15:29 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the goals of what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine remain unchanged.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the subject after being asked about the upcoming two-year anniversary of the date when Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Dmitry Peskov
- Kremlin
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two killed in Russian air strike on Ukraine -Ukrainian officials
Russia launches missile attack on Kyiv, Kharkiv, Ukraine says
Pentagon has no more money for Ukraine as it hosts a meeting of 50 allies on support for Kyiv
Russia launches missile strike on Kyiv, says Ukraine's military
EU to allow wider measures to control Ukraine grain imports