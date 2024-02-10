Russian drone attack kills 7, including 3 kids, in Ukraine's Kharkiv

A Russian drone attack killed seven civilians, including three children, in Ukraine's city of Kharkiv, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said on Saturday.

Synehubov said the Russian forces attacked the city of Kharkiv with Shaded drones late on Friday night.

"As a result of the strikes, seven people died, among them three children: seven-, four-years old, and a baby about six- months old," he said on the Telegram messaging app.

