ED summons Congress leader Salman Khurshid's wife for questioning in alleged money-laundering case

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-02-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 13:15 IST
ED summons Congress leader Salman Khurshid's wife for questioning in alleged money-laundering case
Representative Image
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Congress leader Salman Khurshid's wife Louise Khurshid for questioning in a money-laundering investigation linked to alleged misuse of government funds in distribution of artificial limbs and equipment by a trust headed by her, sources said on Saturday.

She has been asked to depose at the ED zonal office in Lucknow on February 15 for recording her statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

Two days back, an MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly issued an arrest warrant against Louise Khurshid and an another accused in this case and fixed February 16 as the next date of hearing. Salman Khurshid also served as a Union minister in the UPA government.

The ED case of money laundering stems from the state police's FIR of 2017.

Special Public Prosecutor Achintya Dwivedi had said that during 2009-10, a programme for distribution of artificial limbs and equipment was organised by Dr Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust for Disabled Persons, run by Dr Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust of Louise Khurshid in Bhojipura area of the district.

The government got the matter investigated after receiving allegations of discrepancies.

It was found that government funds were misused by using fake seals and signatures in the programme, he said.

There were three main accused in the case, including project manager of the trust Louise Khurshid, the trust's representative Pratyush Shukla and its secretary Athar Farooqui.

Shukla died a few years ago. According to the sources, the ED has recorded the statement of Shukla's wife and some others and has now asked Louise Khurshid to join the probe.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had filed a charge sheet against both the accused in the court.

The court had issued summons to the accused several times but they neither appeared nor got bail in the case.

