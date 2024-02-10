Left Menu

Editors Guild Condemns Brutal Attack on Journalist Wagle

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 18:38 IST
Editors Guild Condemns Brutal Attack on Journalist Wagle
The Editors Guild of India on Saturday condemned an attack on senior journalist Nikhil Wagle in Pune and urged the Maharashtra government to book the guilty.

The car ferrying Wagle in Pune was attacked on Friday allegedly by BJP workers, who were protesting his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and L K Advani after the BJP veteran was awarded the Bharat Ratna. ''The Editors Guild calls on the administration in Pune and the Maharashtra government to book the guilty,'' the Guild said in a statement here.

The Guild said it was also concerned that FIRs have been registered against Wagle at the Vishrambaug police station in Pune.

It voiced deep concerns on the ''misuse of criminal laws against journalists in an effort to intimidate and harass them.'' ''We urge law enforcement agencies to exercise restraint before registering complaints against journalists as an FIR, lest the process of investigation becomes a punishment itself,'' the Guild said.

