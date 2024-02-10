Iran FM in Beirut says only political solution can resolve Gaza war
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 10-02-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 21:29 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
The Iranian foreign minister said during a visit to Lebanon on Saturday that a political solution was the only way to end the Gaza conflict, and that Tehran was in talks with Riyadh on the issue.
He also warned Israel against taking any steps towards a full-scale war against Lebanon, saying that would be Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "last day."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli Holocaust survivor says the Oct. 7 Hamas attack revived childhood trauma
Israeli military strengthens control of Khan Yunis
Israeli military reports at least 11 gunmen killed in Gaza's Khan Younis
26,257 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7 -Gaza health ministry
Israeli rave site hit by Hamas draws tourists