Bihar Governor emphasizes the primacy of the rule of law to the state government

PTI | Patna | Updated: 12-02-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 11:58 IST
Bihar Governor emphasizes the primacy of the rule of law to the state government
Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Monday asserted that rule of law was the ''top priority'' of the Nitish Kumar government in the state.

The governor made the averment in his customary address to members of both Houses of the state legislature, on the inaugural day of the budget session.

''Rule of law prevails in the state.....that is the top priority of the government. To improve law and order strength of (police) force has been increased'', said Arlekar.

In the course of his speech, which members of the opposition tried to disrupt by shouting slogans, the governor also spoke about the welfare measures taken by the government.

