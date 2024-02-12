Left Menu

UNRWA needs to be able to continue work amid investigations, EU's Borrell says

The U.N. agency for Palestinians UNRWA needs to be able to continue its work while allegations that some its 13,000 staff in Gaza were involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel are investigated, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-02-2024 14:01 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 14:01 IST
The U.N. agency for Palestinians UNRWA needs to be able to continue its work while allegations that some its 13,000 staff in Gaza were involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel are investigated, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday. "Nobody else can do what UNRWA is doing, allegations need to be verified ... let's wait for the investigations to take place," Borrell said ahead of a meeting of EU development ministers in Brussels.

"In the meantime, people have to continue to eat, have to continue going to the doctors."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

