Not US assessment that Israeli air strikes in Rafah is the launch of a full-scale offensive, State Dept says

The U.S. State Department on Monday said that it is not Washington's assessment that Israeli air strikes in Rafah are the launch of a full scale offensive in the area, where people have been sheltering with the rest of the enclave in ruins and nowhere left to run.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters that without a credible plan that Israel can execute, Washington would not support a full scale military operation in Rafah going ahead, adding that he does not think cutting U.S. aid to Israel would be a more impactful step than what Washington has done so far.

