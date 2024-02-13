Yogi Adityanath takes stock of preparations for ground breaking ceremony on Feb 19

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday took stock of preparations for the “ground breaking” ceremony on February 19 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a series of projects, following investment proposals worth more than Rs 10 lakh crore.

The ground breaking ceremony (GBC) will be held from February 19 to February 21.

A spokesperson of the UP government said the chief minister reviewed the department-wise and district-wise investment proposals and gave guidelines for the successful holding of the programme.

He held a meeting on Tuesday of additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries of various departments and CEOs of development authorities to review the preparations for the fourth edition of the ground breaking ceremony (GBC@4.0).

In a post on X, Adityanath said, ''The new Uttar Pradesh, by becoming an 'Udyam Pradesh' (enterprise state), is continuously giving impetus to the development of the country as the growth engine of India.

Uttar Pradesh, which implemented investment proposals worth Rs 60 thousand crore in its first ground breaking ceremony, is fully prepared today after 06 years for the ground breaking of investment proposals worth more than Rs 10 lakh crore in GBC@IV. This transformation, this change, this speed is the identity of your 'New Uttar Pradesh','' he said.

The spokesperson also said 262 projects worth more than Rs 500 crore are included in the ground breaking ceremony 4.0, while 889 industrial projects worth Rs 100-500 crore will be implemented at the ground level.

All 75 districts of the state will benefit from this and more than 3500 investors will be present at the event.

The chief minister has directed that there will be participation of several Union ministers, ambassadors and public representatives in the special function.

