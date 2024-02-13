Following are the top stories at 7 pm: NATION DEL77 FARMERS-3RDLD-PB-HR-MARCH **** `Delhi Chalo' farmers try to break through road blocks, face tear gas shells Chandigarh/New Delhi: Farmers from Punjab faced tear gas shells – some of them dropped by a drone -- at two border points as protesters tried to break past barricades set up by the Haryana Police to stop them from heading to the national capital.**** DEL87 CONG-MSP GUARANTEE **** Revolutionary announcement in favour of farmers: Cong on its MSP guarantee promise New Delhi: The Congress Tuesday termed ''revolutionary'' its promise of providing a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, and said its vision will soon become reality with the support of the people.**** DEL44 PM-SOLAR SCHEME **** PM Modi announces 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana' to boost solar power New Delhi: In a bid to boost solar power and sustainable progress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that his government is launching the 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana' which aims to light up one crore households by providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month.**** BOM15 MH-CHAVAN-4THLD BJP **** Ex-Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan joins BJP; says it's his new journey in political life Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan on Tuesday made his political move by joining the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mumbai, just a day after parting ways with the Congress.**** DEL83 DL-AAP-CONGRESS-LD ALLIANCE **** AAP wants to contest 6 LS seats in Delhi, Congress says seat sharing can't be decided at press meets New Delhi: AAP on Tuesday said it wants to contest six seats in Delhi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and offer just one to Congress with Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely asserting theirs is the only party that is highly prepared to contest the polls and seat sharing ''cannot be decided at press conferences''.**** DEL57 RESULT-LD JEE-MAIN **** JEE-Main results: 23 candidates bag 100 score in first edition of exam New Delhi: Twenty three candidates have bagged the perfect 100 score in the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main 2024 with a maximum of them being from Telangana, the National Testing Agency announced on Tuesday.**** DEL79 JK-LD TERRORIST **** Terrorist who killed two labourers from Punjab in J-K's Srinagar arrested Srinagar: The terrorist who killed two labourers from Punjab here last week has been arrested, a senior Jammu and Kashmir Police officer said on Tuesday.**** DEL85 UP-2NDLD SP-RS **** SP declares names of candidates for RS polls in UP; Jaya Bachchan renominated Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday renominated Jaya Bachchan to the Rajya Sabha, and announced the candidature of former MP Ramjilal Suman and retired IAS officer Alok Ranjan for the polls to the Upper House of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh.**** CAL26 WB-SANDESHKHALI-2LD BJP-POLICE **** Sandeshkhali: Protesting BJP supporters, police clash over Section 144 imposed near SP office Kolkata: Clashes broke out between police personnel and BJP supporters on Tuesday after efforts were made to defy prohibitory orders clamped in the vicinity of the SP's office in West Bengal's Basirhat prior to the agitation of the saffron party over allegations of sexual harassment of women in Sandeshkhali block.**** CAL32 DEF-IAF-LD PLANE CRASH **** IAF trainer aircraft crashes in Bengal; pilots eject safely: official Kolkata: A Hawk trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed at Kalaikunda in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district during a training sortie on Tuesday, a Defence official said.**** MDS9 TN-SENTHIL BALAJI-2ND LD RESIGNS **** Months after ED arrest, Senthil Balaji quits as minister Chennai: After remaining as a minister without portfolio for months following his arrest by the ED, V Senthil Balaji has quit the MK Stalin-led state Cabinet and his resignation has been accepted by Governor R N Ravi.**** LEGAL LGD25 CH-HC-FARMERS-MARCH **** Farmers' Delhi march: HC issues notices to Haryana, Punjab, Centre on two petitions Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High court Tuesday issued notices to the Centre, and the states of Haryana and Punjab, on two separate petitions filed pertaining to the farmers' Delhi Chalo march.**** LGD22 SC-LD ELECTION COMMISSIONERS **** SC refuses to stay new law on appointment of CEC and ECs, issues notice to Centre New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stay the operation of the new law that provides for appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners by a panel which does not include the Chief Justice of India. **** FOREIGN FGN56 PM-UAE-LD TALKS **** PM Modi holds talks with UAE President; bilateral investment treaty inked to boost strategic ties Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held wide-ranging talks with the UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during which they reviewed the strategic partnership, discussed new areas of cooperation and witnessed the signing of several agreements, including a bilateral investment treaty. **** FGN54 PAK-POLITICS-NAWAZ-LD SHEHBAZ **** Shehbaz affirms Nawaz Sharif to become PM for record fourth time Lahore: Pakistan's former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif will become the prime minister for a record fourth time.**** FGN52 UAE-PM-RUPAY CARD **** Modi, Nahyan launch RuPay card at Abu Dabhi Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan together launched the UPI RuPay card service here on Tuesday.****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)