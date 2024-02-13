SUFALAM: Pashupati Kumar Paras emphasizes pivotal role of startups in food processing sector

Union Minister of Food Processing Shri Pashupati Kumar Paras emphasised the pivotal role of startups in the food processing sector. Inaugurating "SUFALAM: Start-Up Forum for Aspiring Leaders and Mentors Startup Conclave 2024" he highlighted the significance of events like SUFALAM, emphasizing their potential to enhance networking, facilitate knowledge sharing, and enable startups to leverage various government schemes. He said this initiative stands as a testament to the government's steadfast commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship and creating an enabling ecosystem for startups, thereby empowering aspiring entrepreneurs in the food processing domain.

Minister of State for Food Processing Ms Shobha Karandlaje, in her special address, shed light on key aspects related to the supply chain and food processing sector. She emphasized its potential in realizing the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of doubling farmers' income and positioning India prominently on the global stage in terms of increased exports, innovation, and meeting global food demands.

Smt. Anita Praveen, Secretary MoFPI, highlighted the importance of registering all micro-entrepreneurs, self-help groups (SHGs), and MSMEs on the Start-Up India Portal. She elaborated on the vast scope for processing and value addition of agricultural produce, considering India's status as the largest producer of agri-produce. Furthermore, she elucidated on various schemes of MoFPI aimed at supporting and handholding startups to ensure their success and contribute towards realizing the PM’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

Shri Minhaj Alam, Additional Secretary of MoFPI, and Dr. Harinder Singh Oberoi, Director of NIFTEM-K were also present on the occasion. "SUFALAM" emerges as a pivotal platform aimed at catalyzing innovation, fostering collaboration, and driving growth within the food processing industry.

The event witnessed participation from over 250 industry stakeholders, startups, MSMEs, financial institutions, venture capitalists, and academia. Spanning two days, the event comprises four knowledge sessions, two pitching sessions, and exhibition. The knowledge sessions are held in collaboration with FSSAI, EIC, APEDA, Start-up India, and FICCI, while the pitching sessions are conducted in partnership with industry giants such as Nestle India, HDFC Bank, Buhler India, Marico, Indian Angel Network, ITC Foods, LT Foods, and TCPL. A total of 35 exhibitors from across India are participating in the event.

The Startup Conclave for Food Processing Entrepreneurs holds the promise of being a transformative event, propelling the sector towards a future characterized by innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth. As startups converge to showcase their ingenuity and vision, the conclave stands as a beacon of hope, inspiring the next generation of food processing leaders to redefine the boundaries of possibility.

(With Inputs from PIB)