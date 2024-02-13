Left Menu

Hezbollah chief says border conflict with Israel will stop only when 'aggression' on Gaza ends

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 13-02-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 20:28 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The head of Lebanon's powerful armed group Hezbollah said on Tuesday that his faction's cross-border shelling into Israel would only end when Israel's "aggression" on the Gaza Strip stops.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah threatened to displace more residents from northern Israel, where tens of thousands have already been evacuated from months of Hezbollah rocket fire, and said that if Israel's military widened the war his group would do the same.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

