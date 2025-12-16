Left Menu

British-Lebanese Men Face London Court Over Alleged Hezbollah Ties

Two British-Lebanese men, charged with ties to Hezbollah, appeared in a London court. Annis Makki and Mohamed Hadi Kassir face charges related to attending terrorism camps. Makki is accused of drone parts procurement. Both men are held in custody until their next hearing in January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:39 IST
Two British-Lebanese men appeared in a London court on Tuesday, facing serious charges linked to banned group Hezbollah. Annis Makki, 40, is accused of attending a terrorist training camp in Lebanon and procuring parts for drones, among other charges.

Mohamed Hadi Kassir, 33, also faces charges related to Hezbollah affiliation and attending a training camp in south Lebanon. He has pleaded not guilty. The prosecution presented evidence of Kassir's involvement in Hezbollah activities, including training exercises.

Judge Paul Goldspring has remanded both men in custody until their next court appearance at the Old Bailey on January 16. Despite the severe charges, Commander Dominic Murphy reassured the public that there is no ongoing threat linked to these individuals.

