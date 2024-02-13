Governor's Convoy Vehicle Collides with Private Car in Delhi: Police Investigation Ongoing

A vehicle in the convoy of West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose was hit by a private car in the Inderpuri area of West Delhi on Tuesday, police said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, they added.

A senior police officer said the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Inderpuri police station and the escort vehicle of the West Bengal governor was hit by a private car.

''No harm or injury has been reported to anyone. The (offending) vehicle has been identified. Detailed questioning will be done,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.

