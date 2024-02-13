Left Menu

Governor's Convoy Vehicle Collides with Private Car in Delhi: Police Investigation Ongoing

A vehicle in the convoy of West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose was hit by a private car in the Inderpuri area of West Delhi on Tuesday, police said.Nobody was injured in the incident, they added.A senior police officer said the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Inderpuri police station and the escort vehicle of the West Bengal governor was hit by a private car.No harm or injury has been reported to anyone. The offending vehicle has been identified.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 23:43 IST
''No harm or injury has been reported to anyone. The (offending) vehicle has been identified. Detailed questioning will be done,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.

