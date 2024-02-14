Left Menu

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 14-02-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 13:58 IST
HPSSC paper leak case: Three more arrested
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Special Investigation Team of the vigilance department has arrested three more persons in connection with the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) paper leak case, an official said on Wednesday.

The three arrested on Tuesday night are the wife, sister and brother-in-law of Ravi, a retired inspector of the Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) who was arrested on February 9 along with a dhaba owner Sohan.

All the three had appeared in the HP Secretariat examination (clerk) held in April 2023.

More arrests are likely in this case as the investigation is still going on, the vigilance official said.

On February 9, the Vigilance department had arrested the retired inspector and dhaba owner after question papers leaked from their mobiles were traced.

They had allegedly leaked the papers of the Secretariat Clerk grade examination, the result of which is still pending, the official added.

The HPSSC, Hamirpur was scrapped in February 2023, two months after the paper leak came to light on December 23, 2022 when the vigilance arrested a senior assistant of commission Uma Azad allegedly with a solved question paper and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash.

The HPSSC was replaced by the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA).

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

