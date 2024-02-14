Sweden expects Hungary to soon approve NATO membership
Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 14:09 IST
Sweden's foreign minister said on Wednesday that he expects that Hungary will soon approve the Swedish NATO membership application.
"We welcome that Turkey has completed its ratification process, and expect Hungary to follow shortly," Tobias Billstrom said in a speech to parliament. Hungary is the only NATO member that has not approved Sweden's application to join the alliance, with the ruling nationalists citing what they call undue Swedish allegations that they have eroded democracy in Hungary.
