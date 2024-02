Lithuania's foreign ministry protests Russia's wanted list

Lithuania's foreign ministry on Wednesday issued a protest to Russia after Russian police on Tuesday put Lithuanian Culture Minister Simonas Kairys and other politicians on a wanted list.

The wanted list also included Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Estonian State Secretary Taimar Peterkop, according to a Russian Interior Ministry database. (Reporting By Andrius Sytas, writing by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

