Man killed in celebratory firing in UP village

A 34-year-old man was killed in celebratory firing at a wedding function in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Bedupara village on Tuesday night following which the man identified as Hemant Mishra was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

SHO, Lambhua, Sriram Pandey said those who took Mishra to hospital were in two cars and had left the body there.

An FIR has been registered.

